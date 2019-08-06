‘Hanna’ almost stationary, brings moderate to heavy rains

MANILA — Moderate to heavy monsoon rains will be experienced in some parts of the country as an almost stationary tropical storm Hanna (Lekima) has maintained its strength while moving westward.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Hanna was last observed at 815 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan with maximum winds of 85 kms. per hour and gusts of up to 105 kph.

The northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Mindoro provinces, Romblon, Aklan, and Antique would experience moderate to heavy monsoon rains.







Hanna enhances the southwest monsoon or habagat affecting Luzon and Visayas which would bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Region IV-A (Calabarzon), Bicol Region, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Region IV-B (Mimaropa) and Visayas.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression was spotted at 2,445 kms. east of northern Luzon with maximum winds of 45 kph near the center, gusts up to 55 kph and moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 25-30 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 24-32 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 16-23 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 26-31 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 26-32 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos / PNA – northboundasia.com