DPWH starts clearing Ilocos Norte roads of obstructions

LAOAG CITY — Road obstructions along the national highway in Nangalisan here is currently being demolished to ease traffic congestion here.

According to Provincial District Engineer Venus Torio of the Department of Public Works and Highway Ilocos Norte First District Engineering Office, they have been coordinating with local government units to comply with the directive issued by President Rodrigo Duterte during his fourth State of the Nation Address, which is to reclaim all public roads that are being used for private ends.

“We have identified several road areas in the city which need to be cleared so we are appealing to the affected establishments to cooperate with us,” Torio said in an interview Monday.







Under Department Order No. 73 series of 2014, Torio reiterated some prohibitions along roads and highways. These include all kinds of temporary and permanent structures such as buildings, houses, shanties, stores, shops, stalls, sheds, canopies, billboards, signage, advertisements, fences, walls, railings, basketball courts, barangay halls, and garbage receptacles.

In Ilocos Norte, the DPWH has recorded more than 3,000 road obstructions from the Badoc gateway all the way to the northernmost part of Pagudpud, which need to be demolished and removed.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said he looks forward to updating the 1991 traffic code of the province.







“We have already met with the transport groups of Laoag, Batac, Paoay and Bacarra, the Philippine National Police, Land Transportation Office, DPWH and Department of the Interior and Local Government on road clearing. We know that we should clear our roads especially here in San Nicolas and Laoag,” Manotoc said.

In addition, the Ilocos Norte government in close coordination with the Laoag City government has requested the help of the Metro Manila Development Authority to study the current traffic situation in Laoag and introduce some measures to ease the problem. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com