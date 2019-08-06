4 robbers who carted P13-M nabbed in QC

MANILA — Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested on Sunday four persons who robbed a condominium unit of various signature items including cash worth some PHP13 million, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Monday.

NCRPO chief, Maj Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, identified the suspects as Jimwell Bondoc, 27; Eric Eulogio, 44; Pierre Lance Lansang, 28; and April Kyle Gonzales, 21.

Eleazar said that the complainant Bernard Cloma, 51, a PR agent and owner of Unit 2630 and renter of unit 2316 Tower C, Condominium along Mother Ignacia Avenue in Quezon City reported to police that he was robbed by unidentified suspects of several items worth more or less PHP13 million which he discovered around 1:56 a.m. on July 28.

QCPD director, Brig. Gen. Joselito Esquivel Jr., ordered the operatives of Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) together with elements of Kamuning Police Station (PS 10) to immediately proceed to the condominium and conduct an investigation.

During the investigation, operatives interviewed a security guard who revealed that the suspect identified as Jimwell Bondoc rented a unit at 1131 Tower A from July 19 to 20 and unit 1136 Tower D from July 25 to 27.







He also revealed that Bondoc was always fetched by a color red Toyota Vios with plate number WB 2516 and already moved out prior to the discovery of the incident.

Verification conducted showed that the Toyota Vios is registered to a certain Dennis Co, of No. 278 Del Monte Avenue, Barangay St. Peter, and during the interview with him, informed the police that Bondoc gave him assorted wristwatches, jewelry and bags for safekeeping and told the police of the whereabouts of Bondoc.

The police officers went to Paradise Hotel located along Tomas Morato St. around 2:30 p.m. Sunday where they arrested Bondoc.

Bondoc yielded a caliber 9-mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition tucked on his waist.

He then led the operatives to his room where police operatives saw Eulogio and Gonzales engaging in a shabu session and also seized a caliber .45 Armscor with seven rounds of ammunition and a spare magazine with six rounds of ammunition.

After the incident, Bondoc also revealed that Lansang, his cohort, can be found at Co’s residence. The team proceeded there and also arrested Lansang.







The suspects were brought to CIDU office and during the confrontation, Cloma positively identified the wristwatch and shoes worn by Lansang, belt bag worn by Bondoc, and the recovered wristwatches, shoes and bags as among the stolen items in his unit.

Recovered items were 12 pieces of signature wristwatches amounting to more or less PHP10 million; assorted signature brand bags amounting to more or less PHP 2 million; assorted perfumes worth PHP100,000; one Supreme backpack worth PHP250,000; assorted shoes worth PHP300,000, cash amounting to PHP150,000; foreign currencies such as euro, pound and US dollars in various denominations; two passbooks and one old passport.

Eleazar said that cases for robbery, violation of RA 10591 or Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, and violation of RA 9165, or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, were filed against the suspects. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com