LPA spotted off Virac, southwest monsoon to bring rains in Luzon

MANILA — The southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains in some areas of Luzon, while a low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted east of Virac, Catanduanes Thursday.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that as of 3 a.m., the LPA was last observed at 460 kilometers east of Virac.







The southwest monsoon continues to affect the western section of Luzon. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the provinces of Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan.

Due to the trough of the LPA, the regions of Bicol, eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao will also experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.







Metro Manila temperature ranges from 25-33 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 24-35 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 16-21 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 26-32 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-30 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos / PNA – northboundasia.com