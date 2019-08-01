Italian National Arrested for Illegal Drugs

BAUANG, La Union – An Italian national, engaged in the illegal drug trade and tagged by the police as a High Value-Target, was arrested Tuesday in Barangay Baccuit here.

Confiscated from the suspect, identified by police operatives as Paolo Guindoni, also known as “Kano”, were a large transparent plastic sachet containing the Illegal drugs, dried marijuana leaves, among others, with an estimated value of P34,000.00.







Guindoni, 47, is married and a resident of Baccuit Norte. It was not known whether his wife is a Filipina.

Judge Bernadette B. Badecao-Abnasan of Municipal Trial Court in Sto. Tomas, La Union issued Guindoni’s search warrant which was dated July 26, 2019.







Guindoni, now in the custody of the police station here will be charged for violation of RA 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs. Erwin Beleo / NPN – northboundasia.com