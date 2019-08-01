Cop, traffic enforcer nabbed for extortion in Makati

MANILA — A police officer and a traffic enforcer were arrested for alleged extortion in Makati City Thursday morning.

Col. Romeo Caramat, head of the Philippine National Police-Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG), identified the suspects as Patrolman John Lagao Felix, detailed at the Police Community Precinct 2 of Makati City Police Station; and traffic enforcer Jason Parcon.







Felix and Parcon were arrested in an entrapment operation along Palm Avenue, Makati City at around 10:45 a.m., after receiving marked money worth PHP600 from complainant Silverio Samson, a truck operator.

According to Samson, the suspects were demanding PHP100 daily for every truck that enters Dasmarinas Village.







Initial investigation disclosed that all the trucks have necessary permits to enter the village.

However, the suspects are still requiring them to pay PHP100 for every truck for more than a month already.

Caramat said appropriate criminal and administrative cases will be filed against Felix, who remains under the custody of IMEG. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com