Collecting training fees from Japan interns illegal

MANILA — The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) on Tuesday reminded candidates selected for employment in Japan that they should not pay any training fees.

POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia particularly cautioned individuals who are part of the Technical Internship Training Program (TITP) or as housekeepers in National Strategic Special Zones (NSSZ).







He issued the reminder after receiving reports that language training centers are collecting such fees from these workers, either before deployment or through salary deduction in Japan under a study-now-pay-later scheme.

Those that are reportedly charging fees are affiliates or partners of licensed recruitment agencies.

With this, the POEA chief noted that training fees are supposed to be paid for or are chargeable to the Japanese employer or accepting organization.

“In the case of technical intern training for any of the TITP-approved occupations, the cost of the mandatory language training is paid for by the Japanese Supervising Implementing Organization,” added Olalia in a statement.







Under Department Order No. 188, series of 2018, the collection of fee of any kind or form from technical interns for their selection and deployment to Japan is prohibited.

He said specified organizations in Japan acting as employers shall shoulder the training expenses of live-out housekeepers in NSSZ as mandated by POEA Governing Board Resolution No. 8, series of 2016, in accordance with the NSSZ guidelines issued by the Japanese government in September 2015.

At the same time, the POEA said that licensed recruitment agencies or sending organizations and their affiliate-training institutions are enjoined to strictly observe the non-fee charging policy. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com