S. Kudarat flash flood sweeps away woman, 4-year-old daughter

COTABATO CITY — The local government of Senator Ninoy Aquino (SNA) in Sultan Kudarat province has instituted safety measures to prevent drowning incidents when flash floods occur.

This came after a mother and her four-year-old daughter were washed away by rampaging waters in Barangay Poblacion, SNA shortly before noon Tuesday.







SNA Mayor Randy Ecija Jr. identified the fatalities as Ailyn Gogo, 46, and her daughter “Baby” who were carried away by rampaging waters when the Basag River overflowed.

Citing reports from the SNA municipal disaster risk reduction and management council (MDRRMC), Ecija said the victims were crossing a shallow, knee-deep section of the small Basag River in Barangay Poblacion when rampaging waters came rushing down and swept them away.







“Their remains were later found by rescue workers at mid-afternoon downstream,” the mayor said in a radio interview Wednesday.

After the incident, Ecija directed all village officials to closely monitor the water situation of rivers in their respective areas so preventive measures can be applied and save lives.

In Tuesday’s incident, Ecija said there was no rain in the Poblacion area although heavy rains were noted in the mountains near the town. The SNA town government has already extended financial assistance to the victims’ family, he added. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com