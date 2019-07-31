No sightings of missing aircraft, student pilot: CAAP

MANILA — The Cessna C-152 aircraft and the student pilot that went missing on July 28 are still nowhere to be found, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Wednesday.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said the CAAP has not received a report from the search and rescue team.







The male student pilot went missing after the plane, owned by Omni Aviation Corporation, took off from Baler Airport. The student was supposed to fly the Clark-Baler route.

From Clark, he was able to reach Baler, but failed to go back to Clark, Apolonio said.

The search and rescue team from the Philippine Air Force (PAF) started its operations on July 29, he said.

“We still need to verify if the aircraft just landed in another airport. That’s why PAF dispatched a helicopter for search and rescue operations the following day,” he said.

Apolonio added that the PAF’s helicopter returned to its base on July 29 due to bad weather and problem in visibility.

“CAAP only dispatches its Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board if we know where to go. As of now, nothing was found,” he said.

He said there are about three other trainer aircraft that flew the same route on July 28, but only one went missing.







He said among the final tests for one to be issued a commercial pilot license is to fly solo.

He added that there have been many trainer aircraft that went missing and were not found.

“Search and rescue operations continue. Omni Aviations is also assisting,” Apolonio said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com