19 Pinoys detained in Mexico due to illegal drugs: DFA

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday reported that 19 Filipino seafarers have been detained in Mexico for alleged illegal drugs violation.

In a statement, the department vowed to extend assistance, assuring that the Philippine Embassy in Mexico has been actively monitoring the developments in light of the Filipinos’ detention.

“Embassy representatives were able to speak with seven of the Filipino seafarers currently detained for questioning,” DFA Assistant Secretary Emmanuel Fernandez said in the statement.







“The group is generally in good spirits and informed the Embassy representatives that their families have been informed of what happened. The Embassy is also in close coordination with both Mexican authorities and the law firm representing the ship’s crew,” he added.

At this point, no formal charge has been filed against any of the seafarers.

The 19 were among the 22 crew members on board the Cypriot-flagged vessel UBC Savannah docked at the Altamira Port in Mexico on July 27 due to alleged violations of the country’s illegal drug law.







Fernandez said the DFA stands ready to provide any form of assistance, including legal assistance if still necessary, to protect the Filipino seafarers’ right to be heard in court.

However, he said, should they be found guilty by the proper court of the charges against them, “they have to face the legal consequences of their actions.”

“The public is likewise reminded that the Philippine government, under the leadership of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, expects all Filipinos to follow the laws of their countries of destination,” Fernandez said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com