‘Bikoy’ surrenders anew over cyber libel raps

MANILA – Peter Joemel Advincula, alias “Bikoy,” the man behind a series of videos called “Ang Totoong Narcolist”, surrendered anew to the police over charges of cyber libel.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said Advincula surrendered around 7 p.m. Monday at the CIDG office in Camp Crame, where he underwent booking procedure prior to his turnover to the court.

Advincula has standing warrants of arrest issued by Judge Annielyn Medes-Cabelis of the Regional Trial Court Branch 5 of Legaspi City dated July 11, 2019, for violation of Section 4(c) (4) of RA 10175 or Libel under Cybercrime Offenses filed by businessman Zaldy Co, the owner of the posh Misibis Bay Resort, who he earlier tagged as involved in illegal drugs trade in the series of anti-President Rodrigo Duterte videos.







He also tagged Co as among the big-time operators of a drug den situated inside the said resort.

PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said Advincula will be detained in Camp Crame until he posted bail worth PHP10,000.

When he first surrendered to the CIDG over charges of estafa, Advincula belied his statements on the video and tagged government critics, including then Senator Antonio Trillanes and Vice President Leni Robredo, as behind the videos that aim to kick out Duterte from the presidency.

Earlier, CIDG filed criminal complaints over the revelations made by Advincula were charges of sedition, inciting to sedition, cyber libel, estafa, harboring a criminal/obstruction of justice were filed against Robredo and 34 other individuals before the Department of Justice.

Also named in the complaint were former senator Antonio Trillanes IV; Jonnell P. Sangalang; Eduardo Acierto; Senators Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel and Leila de Lima; former Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) president Abdiel Fajardo; IBP President Domingo Egon Cayosa, former Supreme Court spokesman Theodore Te; lawyers Minerva Ambrosio, Serafin Salvador, and Philip Sawali.

Senatorial candidates in the recent polls Samira Gutoc-Tomawis, Paolo Benigno A. Aquino, lawyer Lorenzo “Erin” R. Tañada III, Gary Alejano, Florin Hilbay, Romulo Macalintal, and Jose Manuel Diokno were also charged.







Also charged were Yolando Villanueva Ong, Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, Fr. Albert E. Alejo, Fr. Robert Reyes, Bro. Armin A. Luistro, Cubao Diocese Bishop Honesto F. Ongtioco, retired Novaliches Bishop Teodoro Bacani Jr., Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio S. David, former Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Archbishop Socrates Villegas, publicist Boom Enriquez, Vicente R. Romano III, Danilo Songco, and film actor/activist Joel Saracho.

A certain alias “Sentrix” and “John Doe”, along with “Bikoy”, were also named for their part in the so-called Project Sodoma, which was allegedly hatched to discredit administration candidates during the May 13 elections.

The Office of the Solicitor General, earlier, said it has legal authority to assist law enforcers in preparing the sedition complaint filed against Robredo and 34 others following allegations made by Advincula. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com