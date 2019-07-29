PNP on alert vs. ‘jueteng’ amid PCSO games closure

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said it is on the lookout against a looming resurgence of the illegal numbers game “jueteng” following the closure of all gaming activities of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

“That is a possibility. We are not saying it will happen but it’s a possibility that illegal numbers game will be back, particularly jueteng. We are currently validating information we have been receiving regarding this,” Albayalde told reporters during a press conference at Camp Crame.

Albayalde said that they already received intelligence reports of resumption of jueteng operations in at least two provinces in Central Luzon on Saturday — a day after President Duterte ordered the suspension of all games licensed by the PCSO.







He said the PNP is yet to arrest anyone involved in the illegal numbers game but maintained he ordered police commanders to continue operations against it.

Albayalde also warned all police commanders to initiate moves to ensure that jueteng would not thrive while PCSO games are suspended.

“We will make arrest if there will be operations of these illegal numbers games like jueteng,” said Albayalde.

The PNP Chief said that his instructions to his men is to monitor the activities in their respective areas of jurisdiction when it comes to numbers game.

Albayalde said the PNP has closed down a total of 30,284 lotto and Small-Town Lottery (STL) outlets and other betting areas for other numbers games licensed by the PCSO in compliance with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Most of those closed were STL betting outlets with 20,241, followed by lotto outlets at 6,313 while small town lottery drawing centers with 190.

Outlets for Keno and Peryahan ng Bayan (PNB) were also closed, with 778 and 2,762, respectively, shut down as of Saturday.

Albayalde said so far, no experience of resistance among the owners of the lotto outlets happened during the shutdown.

Albayalde said the PNP units have been given specific instructions to intensify a crackdown on all types of gaming activities operated by PCSO-franchises, more so by underground numbers game operators.

If there are still people collecting bets, Albayalde said that it means an illegal numbers game is ongoing.







“We still do not know if the suspension (of PCSO games) would be temporary or what. There may be some people or groups that may take advantage of that,” the PNP Chief said.

Duterte has ordered all gaming activities of the PCSO, including Lotto, Small Town Lottery, and Peryahan ng Bayan, to cease due to “massive corruption” on Friday night.

The President announced the order via a video post on the Presidential Communications Operations Office’s Facebook page. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com