Pangasinan town opens ‘honesty store’ at municipal hall

BAYAMBANG — This town has opened an “honesty store” at the municipal hall to instill the virtue of honesty, beginning from small things, among the local government employees here.

Valentine Garcia, of the Bayambang Poverty Reduction Action Team (BPRAT), said the social experiment is encouraging honesty that will eventually become a natural part of a person's attitude in everyday life.







“If it becomes part of a person’s system, it (honesty) will be more useful to greater things such as honesty in clean public service and transacting inside and outside of the municipal hall,” he said in an interview Thursday.

The honesty store has no seller hence, the buyer should pay an exact amount. The items for sale have their price tag.

“The payments should be exact and be dropped in a box enclosed in a locked cabinet,” Garcia said.

The amount to be collected from store will be used in the regular feeding program of the Stimulation and Therapeutic Activity Center, he added.

Prior to the opening of the store, eight honesty stores were earlier opened in selected schools not only to instill the value of honesty, but also introduce financial management among the young people.

BPRAT head, Dr. Joel Cayabyab said the launching of these stores is in line with the goals under the Bayambang Poverty Reduction Plan, including intensifying values formation among children.

"We thought of replicating the Batanes honesty store. It's like hitting many targets with one stone, as we will teach the children about honesty, basic numeracy, and some will be trained on management of the store," he said in a recent interview.







Cayabyab said each of the eight pilot schools were provided with PHP10,000 seed capital for an honesty store, which they used to buy assorted products and selling these goods is subject to the Department of Education’s rule on canteen operations.

“At the end of the school year, we will be recognizing those who have maximized their capital, probably through doubling the initial PHP10,000 capital, while the school will receive incentive in the form of equipment,” he said.

At the Bayambang National High School (BNHS), the store is run by the office of the Supreme Student Council. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com