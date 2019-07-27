PAL’s Clark-Basco flights remain normal

MANILA — Despite the earthquakes that struck Batanes on Saturday morning, Philippine Airlines’ (PAL) flights between Basco and Clark remain normal.

The magnitude 5.4 quake hit 12 km. northeast of Itbayat at 4:16 a.m. Another magnitude 5.9 quake struck 21 km. northeast of Itbayat at 7:37 a.m.







PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said aviation authorities inspected the airport’s facilities and runway after the two quakes, and found no damage.

As such, PAL’s flight PR 2696 reached Basco at 7:24 a.m. after departing Clark at 6:02 a.m.

Other flights, such as the PR 2697, left Basco at 8:07 a.m. and PR 2688 arrived at Basco at 9:42 a.m., she added.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a magnitude 3.6 aftershock that struck 33 km. northeast of Itbayat at 11:08 a.m. Intensity II was recorded in Basco.







Flight PR 2689, meanwhile, departed Basco at 11:39 a.m., and reached Clark at 1:20 p.m.

The flag carrier uses the 86-seater Bombardier Q400 planes for the Clark-Basco route. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com