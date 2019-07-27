Batanes bishop urges faithful to pray for Batanes

MANILA — The Prelature of Batanes on Saturday asked the faithful for prayers after the province was hit by 5.4-magnitude earthquake where eight people were killed and many others injured.

Bishop Danilo Ulep reported that they continue to monitor the situation in the province, particularly in the Municipality of Itbayat, which was badly hit by the tremor early morning of July 27.







“We are trying to find a way including my priest how to get there (Itbayat). Hopefully, the government and the military will be able to send some rescue mission in Itbayat kasi ang problema ang pagpunta doon right now (as the problem right now is how to get there),” he said in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas.

Ulep added that they continue to gather information on the extent of the damage in the province, especially at the church in Itbayat.

He is also praying for God to grant the people of Batanes strength and stability.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded a magnitude 3.2 aftershock of the magnitude 5.4 quake was recorded 68 km. southwest of Itbayat at 5:16 a.m.







At 9:24 a.m., a magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolted Basco, Batanes, wherein Intensity IV was felt. This was an aftershock of the magnitude 5.9 quake.

Another aftershock, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake, was recorded 33 km. northeast of Itbayat at 11:08 a.m. Intensity II was reported in Basco.

The tremor happened during the 5th Duck, Cover Hold Metro Manila Shake Drill early dawn on Saturday. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com