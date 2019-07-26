Solon wants proof-of-parking bill certified as urgent

MANILA — Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Thursday asked President Rodrigo Duterte to certify as urgent the proof-of-parking space bill to address traffic woes in Metro Manila.

Gatchalian made the call in response to the President’s order to “reclaim all public roads that are being used for private ends” during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Gatchalian noted that the proposed Proof-of-Parking Space Act would require prospective vehicle owners to present proof that they have a parking space for the new vehicle they would be buying.







“Passing this bill will be a big boost to the administration’s campaign of reclaiming public roads and help ease the perennial traffic woes we are experiencing in Metro Manila,” Gatchaian said in a statement.

“I hope President Duterte will certify this bill as urgent as it is very much aligned with his vision of alleviating the constant struggles of the commuting public,” he added.

The bill states that Metro Manila residents would only be allowed to purchase vehicles after the execution of an affidavit confirming the availability of a permanent parking space for the motor vehicle that they intend to buy.

The bill also mandates the Land Transportation Office, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and local government units to conduct frequent ocular inspections of major and minor thoroughfares across Metro Manila to remove illegally parked vehicles and to punish vehicle owners who refuse to comply with the law.

Records from the LTO show that there were 11.6 million motor vehicles in 2018, which is an increase of almost 1.2 million or 11.4 percent from the 2017 figure of 10.5 million.







“The present administration is in a good position to achieve real, tangible change by overhauling Metro Manila’s outdated public transportation system,” Gatchalian said.

In his SONA speech, Duterte said many public roads are being used for private purposes and ordered its recovery as public property by local officials.

The President also tasked the MMDA to enforce the proper use of national roads in Metro Manila. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com