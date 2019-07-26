Revilla backs death penalty for plunder, false accusers

MANILA — Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. on Thursday reiterated his support for the passage of a bill seeking to restore the death penalty for plunder and heinous crimes related to drugs.

Revilla said he would also suggest the imposition of the death penalty against those who falsely accuse others of committing plunder.

“Hindi na kailangan humingi sa akin ng tulong ni Senator Bong Go (Senator Bong Go need not ask for my help). From the get go, I have expressed my strong and personal support (for) capital punishment for drug trafficking and plunder,” he said in a statement.







“If at all, ako ang hihingi ng tulong sa kanya, to support yung aking panukala na idagdag sa batas, to prevent it from being weaponized for politics, na false accusers should also suffer death (If at all, I should be the one to ask for his support to include in the bill — to prevent it from being weaponized for politics — that false accusers should also suffer death),” he added.

Revilla, who was acquitted in 2018 after four years in detention over a plunder charge, said he was not affected by the death penalty proposal because he was found “not guilty”.

“Napatunayang ginipit lang ako. Pero sa pinagdaanan ko na inakusahan ng mali at inabswelto at pinawalang-sala, dapat may kaakibat na parusa sa mga nanggipit at nang-api (It was proven that I was just framed up. But after what I had gone through because of false accusations and eventually being acquitted, it is only right for those who falsely accuse others of these crimes to be punished),” he said.

“I could have faced death just because of politics. Kung ginawa ito sa akin, dapat siguruhin na hindi na ito magagawa sa iba (These acts against me should not be done to others),” he added.







Malacañang earlier said President Rodrigo R. Duterte is most likely to certify the passage of the death penalty bill as urgent.

In his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22, Duterte urged Congress to pass a bill for the restoration of the death penalty for drugs and plunder.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the passage of the death penalty bill will still depend on Congress. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com