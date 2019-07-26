President Duterte opens Candon City bypass road

CANDON CITY, Ilocos Sur – – President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has formally opened the newly-constructed Candon City bypass road in a ceremony held in Barangay Oaig Daya on Thursday, July 25 here.

The President, who was clothed with a smart casual attire, arrived at the site at about 5:37 in the afternoon via a presidential chopper.

Upon arrival, he joined Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and Secretary Mark Villar of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the ceremonial drive-thru opening of the road.







Afterwards, President Duterte, along with Secretary Villar, unveiled the marker of the bypass road.

In his message, President Duterte cited the road project as an important component of his comprehensive infrastructure development program dubbed as Build Build Build.

He acknowledged the effort of the DPWH for the successful completion of the 7.719 kilometers Candon City bypass road project that eases traffic congestion along the section of the Manila North Road, which traverses Candon City and benefits around 13,000 daily motorists.

He thanked the local government of Candon City and its nearby towns for their steadfast support to the bypass road project that reduces travel time between the towns of Sta. Lucia and Santiago, Ilocos Sur from 40 minutes to 20 minutes.







“The bypass road project is expected to promote economic activity and to enhance mobility in the urban and rural areas of Ilocos Sur and the neighboring provinces as well,” he said.

“This project emphasizes the importance of infrastructure and connectivity in the overall development of our nation; that’s why the government continues to heavily invest in our “Build, Build, Build Program” to enhance the connectivity and improve the people’s movement,” he added.

On the otherhand, Highways Secretary Villar said the four-lane bypass road project with a four-lane bridge was implemented in five phases with a total project fund of P717.671 million including payment of the road right-of-way.

He said the bypass road will decongest the traffic along Manila North Road bound for Manila and to the northern towns of Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, and Abra.

“This project was done through the vision of our President, who was the architect of the “Build, Build, Build Program,” the most ambitious infrastructure program in the history of our country,” said Villar.

He said the DPWH is now working on the realization of the commitment of the President for the making of the north to the south expressway road network that will cut the travel time from Ilocos to Bicol from 18 hours to nine hours.

“The construction of the San Fernando City, La Union bypass road is ongoing, and we are looking more bypass road projects in Luzon area to hasten the travel time going to Ilocos,” said Villar.

For his part, Candon City Mayor Ericson Singson expressed his overwhelming gratitude to the President for the completion of the bypass road project.

Singson also thanked President Duterte for his all-out support to the upcoming implementation of the three other big projects to be constructed near the bypass road.







These infrastructure projects include the 5,000 seating capacity sports coliseum, the 200-bed capacity satellite branch of the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (ITRMC), and the Candon Community Airport, which have been projected to cater the tourism development program in the province particularly in the second district of Ilocos Sur.

“All these projects were funded under your (Duterte) administration; that’s why, we, the Candonians are forever grateful to your support to us,” he said.

“Our president helped so much for the realization of our dreamed projects, which opens more opportunities and serve as a springboard to the next level of development of our city, and help alleviate the lives of our residents,” added Singson.

Further, Singson said, the newly-opened bypass road and the upcoming three other projects will also help realize the city’s vision-mission as one of the leading economic growth centers in the Ilocos region. (JCR/FGL, PIA 1)