Pangasinan police calls for synergized peace and order effort

DAGUPAN CITY — Col. Redrico Maranan, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) acting provincial director, has asked local government units of the 4th District of Pangasinan to synergize their efforts in order to attain peace and order in the district.

PPPO headed by Maranan conducted its first district conference on Wednesday, which aimed to engage all local chief executives and stakeholders in discussing peace and order situation, campaign against illegal drugs, and criminalities.

“This is to see how we would help one another; to know appropriate strategy since each district has its own peculiarities. One strategy may not apply to other districts,” Maranan said in an interview Thursday.







During the conference, he challenged the local government units to synergize their efforts for the development and security of their respective towns or city.

He noted that he believes in a conceptual framework in order to maintain an orderly and peaceful town.

“This is a challenge for everyone to give their best efforts in order to attain development because as of now, I am pretty sure that every local chief executive focuses on good governance. They were elected by the people in the belief that they are the right leaders. Meanwhile, the police will do its very best to provide security,” Maranan said.







He further urged the attendees to strive first for order.

“Based on our experience, to attain peace, there should first be an order. Order in the streets, in every office, and in every home,” Maranan added.

He also emphasized to the attendees that order and peace is a shared responsibility.

“No one has the monopoly of peace and order. All have the responsibility,” Maranan said.

Meanwhile, the acting police director reiterated the call of President Rodrigo Duterte in his latest State-of-the-Nation Address (SONA) for local chief executives to reclaim roads.

“Let us also focus on clearing of vendors, illegal parking, illegal structures, and illegal terminals. To our chiefs of police, I will ask for tangible reports; weekly reports to know your accomplishments,” he said.







Maranan further said the conference with other districts will eventually follow.

“This is not the first and the last, we will have more discussions in the future,” he added.

Fourth district of Pangasinan is comprised of Dagupan City, Mangaldan, San Fabian, Manaoag, and San Jacinto. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com