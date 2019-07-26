P308-M fake Louis Vuitton products seized in Binondo

MANILA — Police seized on Thursday some 2,000 counterfeit Louis Vuitton items worth PHP308 million and arrested 10 persons in a raid at a shopping mall in Binondo, Manila.

The operatives of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s (CIDG) Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit have seized more than 2,000 counterfeit Louis Vuitton merchandise from several stalls at 168 Shopping Mall.







Police said the raid past noon resulted in the confiscation of counterfeit bags, wallets, belts, caps, card holder, keyholder, paper bags and boxes bearing the Louis Vuitton trademark.

The seized items were brought to a warehouse, the police said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com