Opening of Candon bypass road in Ilocos, a ‘game changer’

CANDON CITY — The opening of the 7.3-km. bypass road here has immediately eased traffic congestion and opened new doors of opportunities in this northern part of Luzon.

Candon Mayor Ericson Singson said the construction of the “Heroes bypass road” under the administration of President Rodrigo R. Duterte is a dream come true for Candonians.

“We are grateful for this project, which serves as a gateway to the proposed ecotourism zone in Candon. It’s a game changer in the city’s economic growth and the spread of development in Ilocos Sur and its neighboring provinces,” Singson said in his welcome remarks as Duterte led the ceremonial drive-through and unveiling of the marker of the newly-constructed road on Thursday afternoon.







Started on April 15, 2015, the bypass road was completed last April 22.

During that period, construction worker Jerome Buenavista of Candon City said he was able to establish his own tiangge (store) near the bypass road, which has nurtured his family’s daily needs.

Singson said the road opening has inspired the Candon local government to develop an ecotourism zone, along with the construction of a 5,000-seater sports coliseum.

He said they now look forward to hosting major events, such as out-of-town Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) games, concerts, and conventions of both public and private organizations.

To strengthen the city’s trademark as a center of commerce, education and trade in southern Ilocos Sur, Singson said they also embarked on three major infrastructure development — the ongoing improvement of the Ilocos Regional Training and Medical Center that will be upgraded into a 100-bed capacity, a new building of the Land Transportation Office in Bagani Campo, and the construction of a community airport in Barangay Parioc, this city.

In his speech during the inauguration of the bypass road, Duterte acknowledged the efforts of the Department of Public Work and Highways (DPWH) and thanked the Candon government and its surrounding towns for their support for the overall development of the country.







The President also expressed his admiration for the hardworking Ilocanos who help develop Mindanao and the rest of the country wherever they are.

According to Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, more high-impact projects will be expected in Ilocos Sur in support of the “Build, Build, Build” project of the Duterte administration.

These include the construction of the Bantay-San Ildefonso bypass road, the Cabugao-Nueva Era-Danglas road, and diversion roads in Bantay and Vigan City, as well as the improvement of public buildings and evacuation centers in Barangay Bucao, Tagudin and Barangay Ayusan, Vigan City. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com