Manila studes, seniors, PWDs, solo parents to get cash aid

MANILA — Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Thursday signed ordinances granting a PHP500 monthly assistance for Grade 12 students of city government-run schools, senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and solo parents.

Domagoso said the ordinances are part of the local government’s social amelioration stimulus package for its residents.

“Sa buong buhay ko, bilang lokal na mambabatas ng Lungsod ng Maynila, sa loob ng 18 taon, ngayon lang ako nakarinig ng ordinansa na naipasa sa loob lamang ng tatlong linggo (As a city lawmaker in Manila for 18 years, this is the first time I’ve heard of an ordinance that has been passed in just three weeks),” he said.

Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, Majority Floor Leader Joel Chua and members of the Manila City Council joined Domagoso at the ceremonial signing at the Bulwagang Katipunan of the Manila City Hall.







“Maraming salamat sa mga taga-Lungsod ng Maynila dahil binigyan niyo kami ni Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, Majority Floor Leader Joel Chua at ang mga konsehal sa pagkakataong makapaglingkod sa inyo (Thank you to the residents of Manila because you gave me, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, Majority Floor Leader Joel Chua, and the councilors an opportunity to serve you),” Domagoso added.

Monthly allowance for Grade 12 students

Under Ordinance 8564, all qualified Grade 12 students enrolled in any public school in the City of Manila will receive PHP500 every month from the local government.

To qualify, Grade 12 students must have a good standing, must be a bona fide resident, and a registered voter in the City of Manila. If the student is not of legal age to be a registered voter, the parent or legal guardian must be a registered voter.

Students may be disqualified from receiving the monthly financial assistance if they are dismissed from school before the end of the school year.

Financial aid for seniors, PWDs, solo parents

Meanwhile, Ordinance 8565 grants a PHP500 monthly allowance for senior citizens, PWDs, and solo parents who are residents of Manila.







Senior citizens will each receive an ATM card so they could withdraw the assistance. They must be at least 60 years old, a bona fide resident, and a registered voter of Manila. They should also be included in the master list of the Manila Office of Senior Citizens Affairs.

On the other hand, PWDs and solo parents must be bona fide residents and registered voters in the city and must be included on the master list of the Manila Department of Social Welfare. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com