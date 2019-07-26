Isko pushes strict ban on sale of liquor near schools

MANILA — Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Thursday signed an executive order mandating the strict implementation of city ordinances which prohibit establishments near schools from selling liquor.

Executive Order No. 8 mandates the Bureau of Permits and License Office (BPLO), City Treasurer’s Office and business establishments to strictly observe Ordinance No. 3532 and Ordinance No. 8520 in the City of Manila.











Ordinance No. 3532 prohibits the sale of intoxicating liquor in establishments located within 200 meters of schools while Ordinance No. 8520 prohibits the sale of liquor or any alcoholic beverage to minors in any store, mall, bar, restaurant, eatery or any commercial establishment in Manila.

Domagoso noted that some malls, bars, restaurants have “flagrantly violated” these ordinances.







“Such violations of said city ordinances affect the physical and moral well-being of the Manilenos in general, and the youth and students, in particular, prompting for the strict implementation of said ordinances and imposing the penalties provided therefore,” the executive order read.

Citing the order, Domagoso said “violators would be subjected to administrative and criminal charges, fines, and revocation of permits and licenses issued by the local government”. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com