Ilocos LGUs warned vs. posers extorting cash

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – The Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) in Region 1 has warned the local government units (LGUs), particularly local chief executives, to be wary of people roaming around the region using the agency’s name in order to extort money.

OCD-1 director Melchito Castro said the posers tell mayors they will give PHP10 million for barangays.







“They ask for PHP5,000 for their so-called processing fee,” he said Tuesday in an interview via Facebook messenger.

The latest victim, he said, was from Burgos town in La Union.

Castro reiterated that the OCD does not ask for money.

“All cash requests to the OCD undergo proper procedures and require proper documents. We do not beg money nor even order anyone of our people to ask for that,” he added.







Meanwhile, the agency advised the LGUs not to be easily deceived, and take photos of people pretending to be part of OCD.

“Please do not be deceived by them and stay away from these people. Take photos of them. We have nothing to do with their illegal activities,” Castro said. PNA – northboundasia.com