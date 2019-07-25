NBI raids Iligan ‘sari-sari’ store selling stolen medicines

ILIGAN CITY – Local operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) seized a cache of medicines worth around PHP2 million pesos during a raid on a “sari-sari” store Monday.

Atty. Abdul Jamal Dimaporo, head of NBI-Iligan district office, said the raid on a store in Barangay Palao came after a courier company requested that one of their delivery personnel be investigated for suspected theft of medicines owned by pharmaceutical companies.

Dimaporo said the companies had complained to the courier company that their shipment had not been delivered.







Ilian Macala, the franchise owner of Air 21 in Iligan, told NBI that said he lost almost PHP500,000 because of the alleged theft.

Dimaporo identified the suspect as Jalil Bangcola, 42, who allegedly sold the stolen medicines to a sari-sari store owner who sold the medicines for a lower price.

Dimaporo said Bangcola admitted to stealing the medicines and selling them to a store owned by Florencia Hinampas but managed by her nephew, Dindo Ebarle.

Hinampas denied she knew Bangcola, and pointed to her nephew who has been managing the store for two years as the one who bought the stolen medicines.

Dimaporo said they arrested Ebarle and Bangcola based on the evidence seized in the store and on their admissions.

The NBI official said Bangcola will be charged with several counts of theft while Ebarle will face cases for violation of Presidential Decree Number 1612 or the Anti-Fencing Law.







In addition, Dimaporo said Ebarle will be slapped with cases for breaking the law that prohibits the sale of medicines that require doctor’s prescription.

As the owner of the store, Dimaporo said Hinampas will be subject for further investigation. Divina Suson / PNA – northboundasia.com