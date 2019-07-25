AFP data helpful in unmasking Indon terror couple in Jolo blast

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) provided the Indonesia National Police with vital information which allowed it to confirm that an Indonesian couple carried out the suicide bombing at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral in Jolo, Sulu last January 27.

This as the Indonesia National Police on Tuesday identified the couple as Rullie Rian Zeke and his wife, Ulfah Handayani Saleh, as the perpetrators behind the attack.

“The media report quoting Indonesian authorities that the perpetrators in the Mount Carmel Cathedral explosion in Jolo, Sulu was an Indonesian couple comes as a confirmation of our own findings in the thorough investigation we conducted,” AFP spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in a statement forwarded to reporters Wednesday.







He added the AFP shared notes and provided vital information with the Indonesian police.

“Those data which were based from our own inquiry and intelligence contributed to their deliberations that led to this confirmation,” Arevalo said.

The AFP spokesperson said this development highlights the importance of cooperation and information-sharing between and among countries in the region particularly Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

“Not only on matters with relevance to the military, but also those that impact on the police to bolster our security postures,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) welcomed this announcement from its Indonesian counterpart.

“As the investigation being conducted by the PNP continues, this development is expected to hasten the probe by further narrowing possibilities for DNA matching with kin of the identified alleged Indonesian suspects,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement.

“On several occasions, both PNP and INP have coordinated respective law enforcement actions on investigation of transnational crimes and terrorist-related incidents in Indonesia and the Philippines,” he added.







At least 23 people were killed while more than a hundred were wounded in the twin blasts that rocked the church while a mass was being celebrated.

The woman reportedly was the one who detonated the first improvised explosive device (IED) inside the church while the man detonated the second IED at the church entrance seconds later. with Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA – northboundasia.com