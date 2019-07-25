7 dead as truck falls off ravine in Ifugao town

BAGUIO CITY— A total of seven persons died while three others were injured on Wednesday after a truck plunged into a ravine in an Ifugao town, police said.

Police Maj. Carolina Lacuata, Police Regional Office Cordillera Information Officer, identified the fatalities as Wilma Chumatog, 18, senior high school graduate; Divina Chumatog Tambiag, 36, farmer; Ngittit Chog-ap, farmer; Josephine Uhuban, farmer; Rosita Paynohon, 68, farmer; and driver Joey Pacyod Tambiag. They are residents of Barangay Majlong, Aguinaldo town.

Another passenger, Vicente Nagchay Buyag-ao, 58, farmer, of Bunhian, Aguinaldo was declared dead at Potia District Hospital.







Meanwhile, injured were Artisto Nahegpan Paynohon, 39; Kimberly Joy Chumatog Tambiag, 7, elementary pupil; and Gernando Bahiwag. They are now confined in hospitals for observation.

Lacuata said based on the report of the Aguinaldo municipal police transmitted to the regional office, the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. along the national highway at Sitio Montonop, Barangay Chalalo, Aguinaldo.







She said an Elf truck (WGU-945) with nine passengers was bound for Alfonso Lista town from Aguinaldo when the vehicle reportedly lost its brakes while negotiating a curved portion of the road and fell off a 10-meter ravine.

Police are still investigating the incident. Dionisio Dennis, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com