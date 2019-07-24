Lawyer killed, wife hurt in NegOr ambush

DUMAGUETE CITY — A lawyer was shot dead and his wife injured in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental Tuesday afternoon.

Initial police investigation disclosed that lawyer Anthony Trinidad, 53, married, and a resident of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, was driving his white Subaru sports utility vehicle (SUV) with his wife, Novie Marie, 53, when two men on board a motorcycle opened fire along the national highway in Sitio Looc, Barangay Poblacion Guihulngan.

The lawyer just came from a court hearing in the nearby town of La Libertad when the shooting took place around 3:45 p.m.







A pedicab driver, Guilermo Ribaho Magdasal, 52, a resident of McKinley, Guihulngan City, was also injured after the lawyer’s car swerved and bumped him before ramming into a fence.

The victims were brought to the Guihulngan District Hospital where the lawyer was declared dead on arrival.

The lawyer’s wife was brought to a private hospital here for treatment of injuries.

Police recovered from the crime scene seven fired cartridges of caliber .45 and two deformed slugs of the same caliber.







Anthony is the brother of incumbent Councilor Ana Carla Trinidad Villarmente of Guihulngan City.

The motive for the killing has yet to be determined, police investigators said. Juancho Gallarde / PNA – northboundasia.com