Court orders release of jailed Ilocos Norte town ex-mayor

LAOAG CITY—Former Dingras town Mayor Marynette Romero Gamboa has been released from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Batac City on Tuesday afternoon after being jailed for two weeks.

Based on a three-page order of Judge Felix Salvador of the Regional Trial Court Branch 17 in Batac City on Tuesday (July 23), Gamboa’s warrant of arrest dated May 30, 2019 has been lifted because of her pending motion for reconsideration at the Office of the President.

“Proceedings against her in this case should be suspended until her appeal in the said office is finally resolved with finality,” said Salvador in the court order.







The same judge issued the warrant of arrest against Gamboa last month for being accused as the mastermind in the ambush of Dingras Mayor-elect Joefrey Saguid and the killing of INEC president Lorenzo Rey Ruiz in 2009.

Gamboa however made an urgent motion to annul the issuance of warrant of arrest noting her constitutional right was violated when she was not granted the opportunity to participate in the investigation.







Under criminal case no. 4693-18 for murder, the ex-mayor of Dingras town was tagged along with other suspects identified as Noel Aurellano, Jonathan Bagamaspad, Wendell Vergara and Edwin Riñen aka Rogelio Riñen.

During the May 13 elections, the former mayor ran as a representative of the second district but lost to former Vice Governor and now Congressman Eugenio Angelo Marcos Barba. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com