SK chair gunned down in Albay town

LEGAZPI CITY — The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leader of Barangay Ibaugan, Daraga, Albay was shot dead on Monday by unidentified gunmen in the said village, a Philippine National Police official said.

Lt. Rodelon Betita, Daraga chief of police, identified the victim as Jane Nuñez, 25.







Betita said more or less four unidentified suspects approached the victim at around 3 p.m. while she was talking with someone in front of her parent’s house and fired shots at her.

Daraga Mayor Victor Perete condemned the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects and resolution of the case.

“We condemn this act, and whoever is responsible for the senseless killing of SK chair Nuñez must be apprehended to face the rule of law,” Perete said.







As of press time, the local PNP is still investigating the case.

Barangay Ibaugan, a remote village, is located in the southern part of this town. Connie Calipay and Mike Dela Rama / PNA – northboundasia.com