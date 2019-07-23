PRRD orders gov’t agencies to simplify transactions

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered five government agencies to simplify their transactions and use technology to accelerate service delivery.

The President issued the directive to Land Transportation Office (LTO), Social Security System (SSS), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Land Registration Authority (LRA), and Pag-IBIG Fund as he delivered his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives.

“Based on complaints received by the Contact Center [ng] Bayan, Contact Center [ng] Bayan –that’s in my office– the LTO, SSS, BIR, LRA, and PAG-IBIG are the top five agencies that need to drastically improve their service,” he said.







The Chief Executive also directed other government agencies and corporations, as well as local government units (LGUs), to simplify their processes.

“Just like the others, you can do it electronically. You do not have to go to the office. I’ve been asking that from you since three years ago. ‘Pag hindi pa ninyo nagawa ‘yan ngayon, papatayin ko talaga kayo (If you cannot do it, I will really kill you),” he said.

“Simplify and make your services responsive to client. Your client is the Filipino, our employer –from where the money in our pockets comes from, from our salaries,” he added.

President Duterte said he signed last year the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act, a significant piece of legislation to improve service delivery and fight corruption.

The implementing rules and regulations of the Ease of Doing Business law were signed last week.







With the signing, the President also urged Filipinos to report corruption to the government’s 8888 hotline that is open 24 hours a day.

“Sinasabi ko na sa inyo (I am telling you), be assertive. At ‘pag kayo o ikaw hiningian (When you are asked) more than the required payment by government at humingi pa sa iyo (and they ask more from you), I’ve been telling you mag-eskandalo kayo sa opisina (create a scandal in the offices). Make a scene. Sampalin mo ‘yang mga ‘yan kasi aabot rin sa akin ‘yan (Slap them in the face, this will come to my knowledge),” he added. Leslie Gatpolintan / PNA – northboundasia.com