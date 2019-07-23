Murder raps filed vs. ‘rebels’ over NegOr cops’ deaths

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Ayungon, Negros Oriental filed over the weekend multiple murder and robbery charges against six suspected New People’s Army (NPA) members for the killing of four police officers in Barangay Mabato in this town last Thursday.

Police Capt. Romel Luga, police chief of Ayungon, confirmed on Monday that the criminal charges were filed against suspects Victoriano Bangala Anadon Jr., Jonathan Baldivino, Rengie Anadon Baluhabo, Gelie Anadon Ebedo, Joseph Torres Ogates, and Jelly Anadon Ebedo.







Except for Victoriano Anadon Jr., the five other suspects remain at large, Luga said.

Other John Does at large were also included in the complaint sheet, he said.

The six suspects were charged with murder for the deaths of Cpl. Relebert Beronio, and Patrolmen Raffy Callao, Ruel Cabellon, and Marquino de Leon of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 (RMFB7).

The four police intelligence officers were captured, tortured, and killed allegedly by 15 or more members of the NPA while they were on their way to the house of Anadon Jr. around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Luga said based on witnesses’ testimonies and photos, all six suspects have been identified as alleged NPA members.







Robbery charges were also filed against them for allegedly taking away the cops’ service firearms and other personal belongings.

The charges were filed at the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office through inquest proceedings by Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Ronald R. Tenaja.

Anadon is now under detention at the Ayungon Police Station awaiting a commitment order for transfer to the Negros Oriental Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Dumaguete City. Mary Judaline Partlow / PNA – northboundasia.com