In Photos: Eye-catching 2019 SONA garbs

MANILA — The sights in the State of the Nation Address has changed throughout the years.
Traditionally, it is just centered on the President’s summary report of the administration’s performance but with the public being obsessed with the picture-perfect mentality, the red carpet gradually became another priority for the press.
A few hours after the first regular session of the 18th Congress, the legislators, who are mostly with their escorts, took the time to dress for the important occasion. They are in a hurry to change into another outfit, strut for the cameras as they made an entrance to the big event.
Imee Marcos
Neophyte senator Imee Marcos dressed in a stunning yellow gown with a hint of red blush at the bottom. During a media interview, she said she sported the color yellow, which has been the trademark color of their family’s long-time political rival because she is “tired of rivalries that have been passed to generations”.
Audrey Tan-Zubiri
Though she and her husband Senator Miguel Zubiri moved quickly through the phalanx of photographers, Audrey proved she can be photogenic even in a fast-paced motion.
The senator’s wife picked an Ito Curata magnetic turquoise top and paired it with her favorite Kalachuchi earrings.
Geraldine Roman
Bataan Representative Geraldine Roman towered in a silk skirt in shades of pink that traced her slim physique. The LGBTQIA+ advocate completed her look with the traditional Filipiniana shawl as her top.
Grace Poe-Llamanzares
As expected, re-electionist Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares stood by her all-white look that matches her image projection– pure and gentle.
Manny Pacquiao dead ringer
He may have fooled some when he entered the hall as cheers filled the space the moment he acted victorious with his punching poses. The Manny Pacquiao impersonator surely took advantage of the boxing champ’s (who’s probably still in Las Vegas celebrating his win against Keith Thurman) absence by showing up in Batasang Pambansa.
Aiko Melendez
Aiko Melendez walked in all her glory (reminiscent of her portrayed character in the hit TV series Wildflower) but this time with her real-life partner Zambales Vice Governor Jay Khonghun. White and genuine smile definitely looks good on the actress.
Loren Legarda
Last but not the least in this list is former Senator and now Antique Representative Loren Legarda, who in her defense has always taken every public event seriously by making sure she looks dashing in all angles.
This afternoon, she wore a violet patadyong woven by the women in Antique partnered with stylish embroidered pants that created a simple yet elegant vibe in her. (PNA)