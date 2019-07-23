Guiao expects ‘better chemistry’ for Gilas pool

MANILA — Coach Yeng Guiao looks forward to a more cohesive Gilas Pilipinas Men pool as it is set to a daily practice starting next week.

“Ang expectation namin, magkakaroon na kami ng better chemistry,” Guiao said on Monday night after the national team practice at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City.







Guiao initially planned to begin the daily grind once the team arrives in Spain on Aug. 4 for a training camp highlighted by a pocket tournament.

But after noticing the players still getting confused on how to run the plays, despite being in practice for quite some time due to their focus in the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs, Guiao proposed to begin the daily practice a week earlier.

Like the current set-up, the regular practice will happen from 6-8 p.m. starting next Monday.







However, the team will take a day-off on Aug. 3 as the team prepares for its flight for Spain the following day.

“Before we leave for Spain on Aug. 4, we should be able to more or less be 70-80 percent [ready for the FIBA World Cup]. ‘Yung 20-30 percent, kailangan na naming habulin pagsampa ng August,” Guiao said. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com