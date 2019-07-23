2 guards face raps in killing of colleague in MisOr town

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Two security guards who allegedly robbed a gasoline station, killed their own colleague, and wounded another will be facing robbery with homicide charges, police said Monday.

Police identified the fatality as Dominico Servandel, 22; and the wounded victim as Axcel Rose Gemino, 25. Both worked for a gasoline station in the Misamis Oriental town of Villanueva.

Villanueva police investigator Master Sgt. Celimyr Daponlay said Servandel, an employee of Lux Interna security agency assigned at the gas station, was shot in the head by one of two suspects before carting away PHP25,000 from the establishment during a predawn robbery on Sunday.







Daponlay said Gemino, another gas station personnel, was hit in the face but survived.

Based on the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) of the gas station, Daponlay said they were able to identify suspects Reymark Pumatong, 27; and Bernie Doldol, 28.

Both are residents of Misamis Oriental and are co-workers of Servandel at the Lux Interna security agency, Daponlay said

Police said it was Pumatong who shot Servandel around 3:30 a.m. resulting in the latter’s instantaneous death.

Daponlay said Pumatong, who was the head guard at the Lim Ket Kai and Sons (LKKS) oil manufacturing facility in Barangay Katipunan in the same town, was identified from the CCTV footage with the help of other LKKS employees.

Daponlay said they arrested Pumatong inside the LKKS facility Monday, while Doldol was apprehended in his home on the same day.







Based on initial investigation, Daponlay said Pumatong was having financial problems as his wife had just given birth and needed money to pay the hospital.

Daponlay said Pumatong reportedly applied for a loan at the agency but it was not approved.

As of this writing, the management of both LKKS and Lux Interna have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident. Jigger Jerusalem / PNA – northboundasia.com