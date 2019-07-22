SOTTO STILL SENATE PRESIDENT by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 22/07/2019 Senator Panfilo Lacson administers the oath of office to Senator Vicente Sotto III, who retains Senate Presidency at the opening of the 18th Congress held at the Senate in Pasay City on Monday (July 22, 2019). The senators reelected Sotto as their President via viva voce (voice vote) with only Drilon, Pangilinan, and Hontiveros casting their abstention for the election of the Upper Chamber’s leader. Avito C. Dalan / PNA – northboundasia.com