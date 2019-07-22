PRRD vows corruption-free entry of 3rd telco

MANILA—President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday promised the entry of the country’s third telecommunications (telco) player, Dito Telecommunity Corporation (Dito), is corruption-free.

During his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City, Duterte guaranteed his hands-off approach on the entry of Dito and simply asked the new telco to do its job and follow government requirements.







“Do not worry about us. There is no corruption at all. I guarantee you, upon the grave of my father, I don’t allow. I do not talk to them, I just say, just do your work and kung maaari (if you may), according to what the specifications are required by this government,” Duterte said.

The President also challenged the new telco provider to fulfill the country’s need for a fast and reliable telco service especially in parts of the country underserved by the previous duopoly Smart Communications and Globe Telecom.

“I challenge this new player to fulfill its commitment to provide fast and reliable telecommunications services to our people especially in the underserved areas,” Duterte said.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan II was tasked by the President to take the lead in facilitating the third telco’s service to the Filipino people.







“DICT Secretary Honasan will be the lead man in this endeavor. I hope he is here,” Duterte said, drawing applause from the audience particularly from Honasan’s former colleagues in the Senate.

On July 8, 2019, Duterte awarded Mislatel Consortium, now Dito Telecommunity, the permit to operate as the Philippines’ third telco provider.

The corporation is a consortium led by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy and composed of Uy’s Udenna Corporation, its subsidiary Chelsea Logistics, and China Telecommunications Corporation. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz / PNA – northboundasia.com