PH misses out on dribbling Guinness World Record

MANILA — The Philippines missed out on breaking the Guinness World Record for the most number of basketball dribblers converging together.

While a huge contingent of about 3,800 people flocked the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Pasay to join the world record attempt organized by Go For Gold, it was just about half of the current record of 7,556 set by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Gaza Strip.







Despite the failed attempt, Go For Gold godfather Jeremy Go sees the event, which was also attended by professional basketball players like the MPBL’s San Juan Knights and a long list of celebrities headlined by Sam Concepcion and Nadine Lustre, as a success.

“Na-achieve pa rin natin ang goal natin,” Go said, pertaining to the enhanced development of the game of basketball to the communities.







“Yung 3,800 na tao na yan, makakauwi ng bola sa mga bahay at barangay nila, at alam mo naman na ang isang tao, hindi lang isang tao ang makikinabang n’yan. Sana after this, maraming mag-pick up o maglaro ng basketball (The 3,800 participants will go home with a basketball and I’m sure not only one individual will be using them. Hopefully after this, more people will start picking up or playing basketball),” he said.

Go then assured that another world record attempt will take place in the near future.

“Hindi tayo hihinto hanggang makuha natin ito (We won’t stop until we achieve this Guinness World record),” he vowed. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com