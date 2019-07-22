Isko Moreno vows to go after fugitives

MANILA — Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Monday vowed to intensify the city’s anti-criminality efforts as he presented three fugitives arrested in separate law enforcement operations during the last few days.

Domagoso presented murder suspect Ricky Bacani, 36, who has been into hiding since the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 17 issued a warrant for his arrest on July 18, 2006.

Bacani was arrested in Gagalangin, Tondo by the Manila City Hall Special Mayor’s Reaction Team on Thursday night following surveillance operations in the district.







“Your sons and daughters are walking the streets, and then along the street, there is somebody who is wanted?” Domagoso said.

Domagoso also presented a rape suspect and a robbery suspect tagged as the fourth and fifth most wanted fugitives in Manila.

Citing a spot report, Domagoso identified the suspect as Jeffrie Ray de Guzman, who was issued an arrest warrant for rape by the Manila RTC Branch 4 on May 4, 2017.

Domagoso said intelligence operatives of the Manila Police District (MPD) Station 11, led by station commander, Lt. Col. Noel Alino, received a tip that de Guzman was at a medical facility along Gamban Street in Pasay City because he was sick.

Aside from his rape case, authorities also discovered that de Guzman was also facing theft and robbery charges.







Another suspect, Nikko Bago, 22, was issued an arrest warrant for robbery by the RTC Branch 9 on January 21. MPD Station 2 personnel led by station commander Lt. Col. Melvin Montante received a tip of Bago’s whereabouts after six months in hiding.

The MPD Station 2 then conducted an operation along Quirino Highway in Novaliches on July 15 at 9:55 p.m. to arrest Bago who is now under police custody.

“What can we say about peace and order situation if these people are hiding in the communities? Sumuko na lang kayo. Mahirap na ang buhay (Just surrender. Life is difficult),” Domagoso said.

He also assured the public that the local government’s “anti-criminality campaign efforts will be continuous, relentless, and constant”. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com