House elects new leaders of 18th Congress

MANILA – Newly-elected Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday swore into office the new leadership of the House of Representatives of the 18th Congress.

As expected, formally elected as House Majority Leader was Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.







Romualdez was among the frontrunners for the Speakership before President Rodrigo Duterte approved a term-sharing agreement between Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.

Cayetano will serve as Speaker in the first 15 months, while Velasco will take his turn as Speaker for the remaining 21 months of the 18th Congress.

After approving the term-sharing agreement, Duterte named Romualdez as the next Majority Leader.

Meanwhile, elected as Deputy Speakers were Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, South Cotabato Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez, Sorsogon Rep. Evelina Escudero, Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, Abono party-list Rep. Conrad Estrella III, Surigao del Sur Rep. Prospero Pichay Jr., Antipolo Rep. Roberto Puno, Citizens’ Battle Against Corruption (CIBAC) party-list Rep. Eduardo Villanueva, Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr., Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel and Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymond Villafuerte Jr.







Meanwhile, Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla was named Deputy Majority Leader.

Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab was appointed as the chair of the powerful House Committee on Appropriations, while Cavite Rep. Abraham Tolentino was appointed chair of the House Committee on Accounts.

Ungab has been earlier endorsed by the Hugpong ng Pagbabago and the Duterte Coalition for the Speakership. Jose Cielito Reganit / PNA – northboundasia.com