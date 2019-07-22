Duterte touts Boracay’s rehab: ‘It’s just the start’

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte has included the Boracay rehabilitation in his administration’s legacy for the past three years, touting the island’s makeover as step one in the government’s bid to rehabilitate more Philippine destinations.







“Equipped with political will, the government ordered the closure of Boracay island for six months to prevent its further deterioration. We cleaned and rehabilitated the island and allowed it to heal naturally,” he said during his fourth State of the Nation Address at the House of Representative.

“I am proud to say that it has been restored, close to its original pristine state,” he added.







Duterte said the intensive clean-up and closure of Boracay is “only a start”. On January 27, 2019, Duterte said the administration officially started the Manila Bay rehabilitation.

“Though we have a long way to go, we are encouraged by the test results of the water near Padre Faura, we will relocate informal settlers, I hope it can happen during my time,” he said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com