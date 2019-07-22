CAYETANO IS NEW SPEAKER by: Oliver Marquez-PNA | 22/07/201922/07/2019 With 266 votes, Taguig-Pateros Representative Alan Peter Cayetano is the new Speaker of the House of Representatives. In his maiden speech during the opening of the 18th Congress held at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday (July 22, 2019), Cayetano said the Lower Chamber of Congress is a “partner” of the Duterte administration in pushing for the executive department’s legislative agenda. (PNA photo by Oliver Marquez)