4 hurt in Leyte road gun attack

ORMOC CITY, Leyte – At least four persons, including a village chief, were injured when an unidentified assailant attacked a moving car along a populated portion of a national road in Jaro, Leyte on Sunday.

Jaro police chief Lt. Arnel Saregumba said the victims belonging to the families of Geraldo and Po from the nearby town of Tunga, were on their way home from Tacloban City, when perpetrators, on board a sports utility vehicle and believed to have been tailing them, attacked the victims.







The injured were identified as Estrella Geraldo, 62, village chief of San Pedro in Tunga town, businessman Leopoldo Po, 44 (driver); public school teacher Ailen Po, 40; and Rachel Cuña, 40.

Luckily, Wilfredo Geraldo, 62, and two children (six and four years of age) were not hurt during the gun attack in Hibucawan village, Jaro town early Sunday night.

Rescuers from the municipal disaster and risk reduction management office rushed all the victims to a hospital in Tacloban City.







Saregumba said in a phone interview that the victims’ brand new mini multi-purpose vehicle swerved towards the cliff near a bridge when the driver lost control of the steering wheel after a bullet hit his head.

The police are still pursuing the suspects, who drove back to the direction of Tacloban.

The police official said they are looking for footages captured by a closed-circuit television camera to help identify the attackers. Elvie Roa / PNA – northboundasia.com