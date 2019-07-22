2 nabbed, P340K shabu seized in Zambo anti-drug ops

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), backed by policemen and soldiers, have arrested two suspected drug dealers in separate anti-drug operations here, officials said Monday.



Arrested were Manny Mustapha alias Boss, 49, a construction worker; and, Abdulmajid Jackan, 43.



Lawyer Jacqueline de Guzman, PDEA regional director, said Mustapha was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the arrival area of the Integrated Bus Terminal in Barangay Divisoria, this city.



However, de Guzman revealed that Mustapha’s accomplice, Kaiser Arsa alias Omar, was able to elude arrest.









She said confiscated from Mustapha were some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP340,000, a bundle of boodle money topped with a genuine PHP1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, and other pieces of evidence.



Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, said Jackan was arrested in a buy-bust operation at a beach resort in Barangay Osukan, Labason, Zamboanga del Norte.



Galvez said Jackan was arrested after he sold a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover policeman.



Jackan yielded 14 small and three medium sizes plastic sachets of suspected shabu, a cellular phone, PHP4,300 cash in different denominations, and other personal belongings, police said.



The two suspects were being detained and charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being readied against them. Ely Dumaboc / PNA – northboundasia.com





