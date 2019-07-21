Sexagenarian dies while watching Pacquiao-Thurman fight

MANILA — A 68-year-old man in Marikina City suffered a heart attack while watching the boxing bout of pound-for-pound king Senator Manny Pacquiao, who won the World Boxing Association super welterweight championship after beating undefeated Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region Police Office director, identified the fatality as Salvador Abay, a resident of Aratiles St., Paradise, Malanday, Marikina City. He was reported to have died after he collapsed while watching the fight around 12:10 p.m. inside Manotoc covered court along Eustaquio St. in Sto Niño, Marikina City.







Based on the account of other watchers, Abay was just seated when he suddenly collapsed. There was no reported commotion from the crowd.

The victim was rushed to the Amang Rodriguez Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival at around 12:25 p.m.

“According to the relatives, Abay is undergoing medication and suffering from a heart ailment but the findings of the attending physician as to the cause of his death is yet to be released,” said Eleazar based on the report submitted by the Marikina chief of police.







He said no untoward incident was reported during the Pacquiao-Thurman fight. He extended his congratulations to Pacquiao on his win against the previously undefeated American boxer.

“His dedication to win will serve as an inspiration to all of us and the rest of our countrymen,” Eleazar told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

“The PNP joins the entire Filipino nation in jubilation over the impressive victory of People’s Champion Senator Manny Pacquiao against Keith Thurman for the WBA Welterweight title. We share the triumph of our People’s Champ with every Filipino who cheered and pray for this latest honor for the country,” said Lt. Col. Kimberly Molitas, PNP deputy spokesperson, in a statement sent to reporters. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com