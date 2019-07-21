PNP chief vows to go ‘beyond borders’ to find cops’ killers

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde vowed to go after the killers of four police personnel in Negros Oriental last week.

“The long arms of the law are now stretching within and beyond the borders to catch all those who are responsible for the death of the said PNP personnel,” Albayalde said in a statement on Saturday (July 20).

Albayalde extended condolences to the families of Cpl. Relebert Beronio, Pat. Raffy Callo, Pat. Roel Cabellon and Pat. Marquino de Leon.







The four cops were gunned down by suspected members of the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, in Sitio Yamot, Barangay Mabato in the town of Ayungon on July 18.

The intelligence personnel from the 704th Mobile Force Company Regional Mobile Force Battalion of the PNP in Central Visayas were on their way to the detachment at Sitio Nabinca when they were ambushed by a group of armed men.







He said charges will be filed against the suspects who were already identified through the information provided by the community.

Albayalde strongly condemned the gruesome killing of the police personnel.

“They were stripped and robbed of their issued firearms and their personal belongings including the ignition keys of the 3 motorcycles. The arms of the victims were tied on their backs and traces of torture can be seen on their deformed faces who were possibly struck repeatedly by hard or blunt objects even before they were killed,” he said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com