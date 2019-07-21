Palace hails Pacquiao’s ‘tenacity’ in stopping Thurman

MANILA — Malacañang on Sunday hailed boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao for ending American boxer Keith Thurman’s undefeated streak and claiming the World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight title on Sunday (July 21, Manila time) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao dropped Thurman with a right hook late in the first round and used his experience, quickness and speed in the remaining rounds to earn a 115-112, 115-112, 113-114 split decision victory over his 30-year-old opponent.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo described Pacquiao’s victory as “not only his, but of the entire nation.”







“The Palace is one in rejoicing with the Filipino people as the Pambansang Kamao once again puts the flag above the pedestal with his display of tenacity and courage,” Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo said despite Thurman being 10 years younger than Pacquiao, he did not show any signs of intimidation.

Moreover, he described Pacquiao as having “embodied what a Filipino spirit is all about — a fighter” and thanked him for bringing the country honor and uniting Filipinos once again.

“We thank Senator Manny for not only bringing honor and glory to our flag, but for once again uniting all Filipinos worldwide with his display of athleticism, power and Filipino pride,” Panelo said

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles also lauded Pacquiao’s win which he said is the result of his hard work and faith.

“Congratulations Sen. Manny Pacquiao and thank you once again for bringing honor to the Philippines!







“You have proven time and again that hard work and faith are the one-two punch to winning in life, inside and outside the boxing ring,” Nograles said in a statement.

Nograles also expressed hope that the boxer-senator would continue to motivate other Filipinos to stay humble amid his many accomplishments.

“May you continue to inspire our countrymen with your achievements, and serve as a model to our people with the humility and grace you display after every hard-fought contest,” Nograles said.

Pacquiao’s bout versus Thurman is his second winning fight this year. On January 20, Pacquiao defended his WBA welterweight belt over American Adrien Broner via unanimous decision. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com