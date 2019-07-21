IN PHOTOS: WORLD CLASS ATHLETIC STADIUM ALMOST READY by: Philippine News Agency | 21/07/201921/07/2019 The Athletic Stadium of the New Clark City sports complex in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac is expected to be finished by the end of August. The stadium was shown to members of the media by officials of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority during a familiarization tour on Friday (July 19, 2019). The facility will serve as the hub of the 30th Southeast Asian Games slated to be held on November 30, 2019 to December 11, 2019. (PNA photo by Oliver Marquez) 90% COMPLETE. Workers are doubling their efforts to finish the Athletic Stadium of the New Clark City sports complex in Capas, Tarlac, which will serve as the hub of the 30th Southeast Asian Games from November 30 to December 11. During a familiarization tour on Friday (July 19, 2019), Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and CEO Vivencio Dizon said the stadium is more than 90 percent complete and will be finished in 43 days. (PNA photo by Oliver Marquez) AQUATIC CENTER. The 2,000-seater Aquatic Center of the New Clark City sports complex in Capas, Tarlac has a diving pool that meets the global standards of the Federation Internationale de Natation. The Philippines is hosting the 30th Southeast Asian Games from November 30, 2019 to December 11, 2019. (PNA photo by Oliver Marquez) The 20,000-seater Athletic Stadium of the New Clark City sports complex in Capas, Tarlac is almost ready for the 30th Southeast Asian Games. The Philippines is set to host the Games on November 30, 2019 to December 11, 2019. (PNA photo by Oliver Marquez)