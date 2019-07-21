Filipino pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia while on Hajj

ILIGAN CITY–A 57-year old pilgrim died around 11 a.m. Friday (July 19) while on a Hajj in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.







National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) spokesperson Dimapuno Alonto Datu Ramos Jr. identified Saturday the victim as Sarapia Abalimbona Taha, a resident of Lumbayanague town in Lanao del Sur.

Citing information from NCMF’s Philippine Medical Team head Dr. Abdulnasser Masorong, Jr., Datu Ramos said Taha fainted while entering the Masjidil Haraam, just before the congregational Jumaah prayer.







“The cause of death is most likely myocardial infarction (heart attack). The remains are now in the morgue of Al Noor Hospital, awaiting the processing of papers. Her relatives have been informed of her demise,” Ramos said.

Last year, NCMF recorded a total of eight Hajj-related deaths, most of them senior citizens. Divina Suson / PNA – northboundasia.com