Committee formed to probe deaths of 2 linesmen

LAOAG CITY — The Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative (INEC) has formed a fact-finding committee to determine what caused the electrocution of two linesmen in Barangay 12, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte on July 13.

The management of INEC announced this on Friday after the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Ilocos Norte has written a letter to INEC to shed light on what has transpired.







The victims, identified as Talio Portela, 44, and Marcon Damion, 34, were part of the maintenance team that carried out scheduled maintenance work, due to the relocation of electric posts in San Nicolas town, when the July 13 incident happened at about past 6 pm.

In a privilege speech of Provincial Board Member Da Vinci Crisostomo during the July 15 regular session of the Ilocos Norte board, he said: “Someone must be held liable if proven that there was negligence on the part of the Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative.”

“We are wondering why that happened to well-trained linemen of INEC,” said Crisostomo saying it is understood that the current was shut off at the time they were doing repair works.

“It was impossible that the current was switched on while the two were still there. There must be negligence. Two lives have been compromised not because of what they are doing but due to someone who is neglectful from his duties,” he opined.







As of this posting, the management of INEC has yet to make any official statement regarding the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.

Netizens, who saw photos of the victims while being taken out from the post, has condemned the alleged lapses particularly on the part of the safety personnel.

Words of condolences and prayers were also offered to the fallen linemen and their family members. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com